Sugar Tax grant sweetens play

Children at Follifoot CE Primary returned from the summer holidays to discover a sweet treat.

Thanks to a £36,200 grant from the Healthy Pupil Capital Fund, which gains the tax imposed on sugary drinks, the school’s playground and garden was transformed in time for the new year.

Headteacher Paul Griffiths said: “We are delighted to be one of only a handful of schools in the area to access a grant from this fund.

“The new areas have transformed playtimes for the children, enabling them to be fully active in a wide range of physical activities at playtimes and lunchtimes. “The facilities can also be used for PE and school sports.”

Youngsters are now enjoying basketball, football and cricket using the brand new goals and activity panels.

They can also test their balance and co-ordination, grip and grasp skills on the traversing wall and Parkour area.

There is also a sheltered quiet area for children to relax and spend time with friends. At the front of school the garden area has been transformed with all-weather surfacing a story stage area.