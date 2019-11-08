Students urged to ‘take a stand’ to make a difference against all forms of discrimination by American activist

A veteran US civil rights activist recently visited a college in Boston Spa to talk to students as part of Black History Month.

Mark Levy, a veteran activist whose most distinguished contributions to the civil rights movement came in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963 and the Freedom Summer in 1964, recently visited Elliott Hudson College in Boston Spa to tell his story to Year 12 and 13 students.

The students first met Mr Levy on a school trip to New York last February, where he captivated them with a humourous and interesting talk.

Mr Levy was invited to the school in October as part of Black History Month, a month of celebration to recognise the contributions that black people have made to the country.

It is also celebrated in the USA, and Mr Levy was on hand to tell the students about his experiences with discrimination.

As a teenager organising a school prom in 1957, he learnt that racial and gender based discrimination existed in every facet of American life.

Mr Levy gave intriguing insight into the March on Washington, the day Martin Luther King famously preached the iconic ‘I Have A Dream’ speech.

Of particular interest was the fact that, of the numerous speakers at a march about equality, only one was female and her speech was written by a male colleague.

Mark told students to take a stand to make a difference.

Mr Levy said: “The civil rights movement is not over.”