Sherbies awards mark pupils’ talents

Outstanding achievements were celebrated at Sherburn High’s 8th annual Sherbies awards ceremonies.

Each of the four houses hosted their own evening of subject and house awards which were compered by staff and students.

Top performing students were nominated for the outstanding achievements and contributions that they make to the school and wider community with each house nominating a ‘House Star’ for a student who has gone above and beyond in all aspects of their education and extra-curricular activities.

Headteacher Miriam Oakley said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my first ever Sherbies. I am so proud of every student who was nominated and was stunned by the testimonials staff gave about them.

“I would also like to thank parents and carers for their on-going support; this has a huge impact on students’ achievements.

“Thank you also goes to the commitment of a wide variety of staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure these evenings are suitably amazing and of course the businesses in our community who sponsor the awards!”

Some of the talented performing arts students entertained everyone with musical interludes during the four evenings with wonderful renditions from stage and popular music.