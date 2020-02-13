Schools show high tech skills

Schoolchildren took park in the Rotary Club’s 19th Annual Technology Tournament at St Aidan’s School recently.

Clubs from Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough and Lower Wharfedale welcomed 132 students in 33 teams from nine schools across the district.

“Schools taking part were Ashville College, Harrogate Grammar, King James’s, Nidderdale High, Ripon Grammar, Rossett School, St Aidan’s High, St John Fisher High and Wetherby High,” said a Rotary spokesman.

“The students, working in teams of four in three age categories, were given a task and supplied with basic materials such as card, wheels, pulleys, wood dowel, string and drawing pins.”

The task, which was secret until the day of the tournament, was based on the design, construction of a working model.

David Russell, who co-ordinated the Tournament, said: “The challenge combines a number of skills in a fun way. As well as design/technology and making skills, the students have to call on innovation, team working, communication, problem solving, decision making, risk taking and creativity to achieve their goal.

“They also produce a written design and construction portfolio to show how they arrived at the finished model and finally demonstrate the working model to the Judges under test conditions. They are marked on all these criteria.”

In each age group an award is given for the Best Portfolio and a Gold, Silver and Bronze award for the three teams which provide the best solutions to the task.

Results:

Best Portfolio - Ashville College (Foundation), Ashville College (Intermediate), St Aidan’s High (Advanced).

Main Task Gold - St Aidan’s High School B, Ashville College, Ashville; Silver - St John Fisher High, King James’s, Ripon Grammar; bronze - Rossett, Wetherby High D, St Aidan’s.

Awards were presented by the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Stewart Martin.

The event was sponsored by Claro Precision Engineering Ltd, Promax Access Ltd of Grimethorpe, Comms Design Ltd and the GSM Group of Wetherby.

Photo Captions

Advanced level Winners Ashville College

Mayor & Mayoress Councillor & Mrs. Stewart Martin with Hector Bowerman, Anson Chan, Diego Roth, Sam Utley

Intermediate Level Winners Ashville College:

Mayor & Mayoress Councillor & Mrs. Stewart Martin with George Carter, Freja Wolf, Isabella Lane, Michael Rixon

Foundation Level Winners St Aidan’s B Team:

Mayor & Mayoress Councillor & Mrs. Stewart Martin with Deaglan Bell, Thomas Hayes, Natalia Walker, Annie Stanton

Technology Tournament in Constance Green Hall

A Team Constructing their model