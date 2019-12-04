Schools holds evening of Remembrance

Harrogate Grammar School students held an evening of Remembrance on November 11.

The evening started with the Key Stage 3 Drama Club sharing their thoughts on war and the school’s REACH (Respect, Excellence, Adventure, Commitment, Honesty) Values.

“This was followed by a breath-taking rendition of No Man’s Land on the clarinet by year 13 A Level Music student, Hannah Shimwell,” said a school spokesman.

“We were then introduced to the year 12 A Level Drama students who have been exploring Anna Jordan’s play The Unreturning, of which two extracts were performed. The senior choir followed with a moving version of amazing Grace.”

A new addition to this year’s remembrance was a remembrance tour. The tour explored what students in Modern Foreign languages (MFL), English, Art and Design, Food Science and Nutrition and Humanities have been learning linked to remembrance.

This included remembrance in France, making 3D poppies, war poetry and remembering the fallen from Harrogate Grammar School, from different faiths and the geography of conflict.

“The students spoke passionately about their process and inspired the public to do the same in their activities,” added the spokesman.

“After returning to the hall, we had a further performance of The Unreturning, followed by two year 9 boys singing We’ll Meet Again. The year 11 boys performed an extract from Blackadder Goes Forth followed by the senior choir singing For the Fallen.

On show was a poppy dress by Year 7 pupils.

Mr Renton read In Flanders Fields while a slide show of images, showing how the dress was made, played. The evening concluded with Hannah Shimwell playing The Last Post.

The spokesman added: “It was a wonderful evening that the audience delighted in, donations on the door and for the year 8 cooking club’s Anzac biscuits, were well-received and given to The Royal British Legion.