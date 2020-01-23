Schoolgirl, 11, cuts long locks to help children

A North Yorkshire school girl is proving that she is a cut above in her goal to make a difference this winter.

Sophia Strong, aged 11, from Cundall Manor School, has donated her hair to a charity that supports young cancer patients.

Sophia recently had her hair cut after growing it for four years, following deciding to help out children who are undergoing cancer treatment. Having cut her blonde locks by 36cm, Sophia is looking at doing it all again for the Little Princess Trust.

Dad, Steve, said: “Sophia was thrilled that her hair was finally long enough and was very proud to be able to donate it to such a worthwhile cause.”

Deputy Head at Cundall Manor School, Stuart Bayne, recently awarded Sophia the coveted ‘Making a Difference’ award after learning of her work for the charity.

He said: “We are very proud of Sophia. She is such a kind and caring young girl and the fact that she is starting again goes to shows her desire to help.

“The Making a Difference award is a wonderful way to celebrate Sophia’s work and I was delighted to present her with her badge that she can wear with pride.”

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss, and helps fund vital research into childhood cancers.

To find out more about the amazing work the charity does, please visit https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/