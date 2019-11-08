School supports ‘essential service’ through harvest

Pupils, parents and staff at Harrogate area prep school Belmont Grosvenor have joined together to celebrate the harvest and support a local charity.

Belmont Grosvenor School in Birstwith answered a plea by Harrogate Homeless Project for food to help with their work supporting the homeless and vulnerable across the town.

The charity runs a 16-bed hostel in the town as well as providing an emergency refuge for rough sleepers.

The project also runs a day service in the town centre offering food, shower services, activities and support.

Pupils, from the nursery to year six, brought in bag and box-loads of supplies.

Items included long-life milk, pot noodles, cereal and coffee to hand over to the charity.

Hannah Parker, Charities co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, said: “The team at Harrogate Homeless Project work incredibly hard providing an essential service across the area to those unfortunate enough to find themselves homeless.

“Harvest is an important time of the year to remember that many people don’t have access to food in the way that we do and here at BGS we are delighted to support this vital charity.”

A spokesperson for Harrogate Homeless Project said, without harvest festival donations, the charity would be unable to carry out its vital work across the town.