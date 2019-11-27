School plays role in major new scheme

Wetherby High School played its role in the highly anticipated launch of the Leeds Learning Alliance at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Monday.

Representatives from the school celebrated the forming of the group of Leeds-based learning organisations which aim to support children, young people and families in education.

The launch saw Coun Judith Blake welcome the founding organisations - Leeds Trinity University, Leeds College of Building, Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Bankside Primary School, Carr Manor Community School, Wetherby High School, Leeds City Council - to a day of guest lectures and speakers focusing on what it means to be an inclusive, collaborative and forward-thinking city.

Joined by Coun Jonathon Pryor, as well as sessions led by Leeds Rhinos stars Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Kevin Sinfield, the day marked the launch of a learning trust which gathers a wide range of high profile partners.

Paul Brennan, Chair of the LLA said: “This is so exciting because all the partners of the alliance stand out for excellence in their own fields.

“They are now working together and bringing their enormous expertise, the very best of this great city, to support it’s future, our children and our young people.

“We have children in our schools working alongside world-class athletes, university students and lecturers. They are using the 21st century facilities at our colleges and across the city as a whole, above all they are achieving.

“Our children are being inspired by the best and they are learning about what it means to support each other. They are learning how to be independent but also how to work together as a team and they are learning how to build a great community.”

Executive Headteacher at Carr Manor Community School, Simon Flowers said: “We are delighted that the Leeds Learning Alliance is launched after months and years of preparation.

“The partner organisations have been drawn to work with each other due to common values, principals and goals.

“The LLA is a range of Leeds organisations working with children, young people, adults and families, focused on serving our communities and the city of Leeds.

“We believe the best way to achieve this is to commit to being inclusive and collaborative in our own practice and in our work with each other.

“We believe there is an appetite for organisations to work more effectively together and to support the whole of their community in our joint pursuit of Leeds to have a strong economy within a compassionate city.”

Vice Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, Margaret House said: “The creation of the Leeds Learning Alliance has provided an amazing opportunity for the founding members to both demonstrate their own commitment to inclusive education and to work with, and learn from, other likeminded institutions.

“The ethos and values of each of the founding members puts students and their families at the heart of what we do whilst at the same time supporting our staff to achieve their ambitions.”

Bob Bowman QPM, Chief Operating Officer at Leeds Rhinos Foundation added: “The Leeds Rhinos Foundation mission and values are so closely aligned to the Vision of The Leeds Learning Alliance that it made absolute sense that we wanted to be involved from the very start.

“Young people in this great city of ours possess amazing skills and qualities but through a number of factors, too many are not always allowed to exploit their potential.

“We are sure that the LLA will greatly improve this situation and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation want to be at the heart of that journey!”