School marks 150 years with top festive fair

Hundreds of visitors including many former pupils packed into a West Yorkshire specialist school to enjoy its recent Christmas Fair and help it celebrate its 150th anniversary.

St John’s Catholic School for the Deaf in Boston Spa welcomed visitors to its annual, and always well-attended Christmas Fair, which this year featured an autism-friendly Father Christmas, among many other attractions.

The school supports children and young people who are deaf, hearing impaired or who have multi-sensory impairment and communication difficulties, including those who are on the autism spectrum.

The school was packed with dozens of visitors from the local area who enjoyed the wide range of festive stalls, activities and food and drink, among them many current and former students and their families.

Along with the lovely Christmas crafts and products on sale, St John’s this year took their own 150th Celebrations stall which was selling calendars, postcards and framed prints which were specially designed to showcase the history of the school.

Headteacher Ann Bradbury said: “Our Christmas Fair is always extremely popular but we think this has been our most popular yet. Literally hundreds of people came along to support our big day and to help us celebrate our 150th anniversary, which is a major milestone.

“It was a particular pleasure to see so many of our former pupils and their families again. Their, and everyone’s, support is so very much appreciated. It was also a pleasure to welcome parishioners from St Edward’s Clifford for a celebratory Mass in our chapel here at the school.”

She added: “We will be running celebratory events to mark our 150th anniversary throughout the year and we’re very much looking forward welcoming the local community, and our former students, back into school very soon.”

The heritage calendars, postcards and framed prints are available from St Johns – for more information email jpeacock@bostonspa.org.uk.