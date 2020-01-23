School given grant to buy new play equipment

A Harrogate school is among 35 different groups benefitting from New Year grants totalling £64,000, courtesy of the Freemasons.

Grove Road Community Primary School – which has limited outdoor space and no field or garden - has been awarded £3,000 to buy outdoor playground with furniture, walled mounted games and an outdoor table tennis table.

Each year the fund distributes £200,000 to good causes around the province, which is based on the old West Riding, geographically ranging from Sheffield in the South to Ripon in the North.

In addition to the minor grants given on a quarterly basis - which range from £6,000 to £600 - major grants have been presented annually at the fraternity’s annual meeting at the Royal Hall in Harrogate. These can often exceed £30,000.

David S Pratt, the Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “Being able to financially support Grove Road Community Primary School is a wonderful testament to the generosity of our members, and a fantastic way to celebrate the New Year.”