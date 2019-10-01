Rugby league star inspires students

Sherburn High staged its prestigious annual sports presentation evening to celebrate the success of over 80 students and welcomed a celebrity guest.

Former Sherburn student and professional rugby league player for Super League team Warrington Wolves, Tom Lineham spoke candidly of his professional life in sport and was declared an inspiration for the pupils.

PE Teacher and event organiser Rachel Cale said: “It was a fantastic evening and wonderful to see so many students who are dedicated to sport receiving their just rewards for their efforts.

“We are also extremely grateful to Tom who gave up his time to present the awards.”

Tom, 27, signed for Warrington from Hull FC in 2012 and plays as a winger plays for the Wolves and the England Knights at international level. He played for the York City Knights in Championship One.

For the presentation evening, Sherburn students were nominated in numerous categories including commitment to extra-curricular clubs and teams, outstanding levels of participation in core PE, outstanding effort at GCSE, sports ambassadors and Olympic spirit to name just a few.

The hall was packed with families and students and staff for the event.