Radnor Fizz win Battle of the Bands

Harrogate Grammar School’s annual Battle of The Bands recently took place and saw band, Radnor Fizz emerge as winner.

The band, comprising of both Sixth Form and GCSE Music students, now have the opportunity to professionally record their piece and produce a CD.

A school spokesman said: “The evening was a fantastic one, with students performing from year 7 right up to year 13, playing all sorts of styles of current music.” The event is organised by the year 12 BTEC Music class as part of their course.

“The Forum at Harrogate Grammar School experienced a brilliant turnout, the atmosphere was phenomenal with students, parents and staff alike all dancing the night away to the fabulous music our students produced.”

This year, there was even a staff band including Headteacher, Neil Renton, on keyboard, performing a fabulous version of Feeling Good.

Year 13 student, Hannah Shimwell, singer in Radnor Fizz, said: “The evening itself was fantastic; everyone was so enthusiastic and there were so many talented people playing.

“We feel honoured to have won and want to thank everyone involved for making it such a great evening.”