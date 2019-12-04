Pupils shine in theatre shows

Talented Ripon Grammar School pupils excelled on stage and off in a series of ambitious student-led theatrical productions that played to packed houses over two nights.

A school spokesman said: “Students demonstrated just what an abundance of talent there is outside the classroom during the school’s popular annual drama competition.”

Around 200 pupils from the school’s four competing houses captivated audiences with their entertaining productions of Oz, Murder on the Orient Express, Fantastic Mr Fox and The Famous Five on Kirren Island.

Performing to sell-out audiences of around 300 hundred appreciative parents, fellow students and other guests each evening, pupils from De Grey, School, Porteus and Hutton houses also faced a panel of judges.

About 50 dedicated students were also commended for the impressive work they did out of the spotlight as directors, producers, set designers and technical and stage crew members.

School House was awarded the trophy for best production with Oz, their razor sharp, witty and subversive counter story which challenged all expectations, leaving many members of the audience deeply moved. This is the first time they have won since 2006.

Best actress was Izzy Kirby, 14, from Richmond, for her mesmerising performance role as the Guide in School Houses’s Oz.

Best actor was Nick Cunningham, 16, from Ripon, for his outstanding talent and impressive command of the role of Poirot in Porteus House’s Murder on the Orient Express.