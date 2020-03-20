Pupils run French cafe

Pupils at Deighton Gates Primary School in Wetherby held their own French cafe recently.

The children in Years 1 and 4 created menus in French with food options of un pain au chocolat, un croissant et un sandwich au fromage.

Throughout the day all the pupils from Reception to Y6 ordered food and drink using their best French pronunciation and the waiters did an excellent job to serve and clear tables just as a professional would.

The children also welcomed Cindy Bentley, Chair of the Wetherby Twinning Association to the cafe.

Headteacher Claire Harrison said: “There was a real buzz around school and the children loved it.”

“All the children worked hard to make this a success and the event was enjoyed by all.”