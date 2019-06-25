Pupils in Race for Life fun

Youngsters at Wetherby school St Joseph’s turned pink in their bid to raise money for Cancer Research.

The school held a Race for Life during its Fun, Food and Fitness Week and raised over £5,600.

“It is important that the children recognise the value of keeping active, being willing to have a go at taking on new physical challenges, eating well and understanding the link between physical and mental health, resilience and feeling good about themselves,” said a school spokesman.

“We explained that Cancer effects many people and their families, including many of our school community.

“Research into this disease is vitally important. Our children are the potential doctors, nurses and research scientists of the future.

“The mission of Cancer Research UK is to save more lives by preventing, controlling and curing all cancers.”

An assembly about Race for Life ended with a video message from triahletes the Brownlee brothers.

“They acknowledge the importance of keeping active and doing something fantastic for a great cause and wished us well on Race Day,” added the spokesman.

Wetherby Running club led a pre-race warm-up with motivational music from Mr Atkinson.

The Mayor of Wetherby Coun Galan Moss and Coun Alan Lamb were on hand to set the youngsters on their way.

From Foundation to Key Stage 2, the youngsters completed the race and received a medal.

“Thank you to everyone who was able to come along and support our fantastic Race for Life Event at St Joseph’s and for all of your support and generous donations,” added the school spokesman.

“We aimed for a target of £1,500 and already have a whopping £5,631.25. This is simply fantastic!”

Donations can still be made at: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/st-josephs-catholic-primary