Prestigious Arkwright scholarships

Harrogate Grammar School students, Megan Jones and Elliot Jones in year 12, have recently both been awarded Arkwright Engineering Scholarships.

The Arkwright Engineering Scholarship is the most prestigious scholarship of its type in the UK to inspire and nurture students to be the country’s future leaders of the Engineering profession. Harrogate Grammar School is affiliated to the scheme.

Students have to go through a rigorous selection process which involves being nominated by their Design and Technology teacher, completing a comprehensive application and sitting a two-hour aptitude exam. Both students were successful in the initial stages and were then invited to a 20-minute interview at an engineering university.

Megan and Elliot received the scholarships at prestigious ceremonies in Edinburgh and London where they also met their sponsors, Rolls-Royce and Women in Engineering.

Sponsors support their students in various ways, for example, valuable work experience, support for their curriculum project and a personal mentor which can help with aspects of their studies and career planning.

Both Megan and Elliot receive £600 in scholarship to support them through their A level studies, their scholarships reflect their passion, commitment and dedication to their studies.

Elliot says of receiving the scholarship: “Arkwright is an amazing opportunity as it opens a lot of pathways in the engineering industry along with educating those who embark on the programme.

“Going forwards, I would like to study Mechanica Engineering at Cambridge University with a Masters in Aerospace.”

And Megan added: “The Arkwright scholarship will open up opportunities for my future with work experience and influence my choice of universities to study civil engineering hopefully at either Imperial College London or Edinburgh University.”