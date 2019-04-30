New teachers revealed in reshuffle

Five headteachers within Ebor Academy Trust in the Tadcaster and Selby area have started the summer term in different schools.

The trust said the reshuffle underlines its commitment to ensuring career ambitions can be met without leaving the multi-academy trust.

“It means staff can progress their careers in a supportive environment in different schools within our trust whilst still maintaining links and continuing professional networks and relationships,” said Richard Ludlow, Ebor’s chief executive.

“This brings welcome new ideas into the classroom and fresh thinking which will enrich our children’s education.”

There are 22 mainly primary schools in Ebor Academy Trust, across Selby, York, East Riding and The Humber and Yorkshire Coast.

Caroline Towler moves from Brotherton & Byram Community Primary to Tadcaster Primary; Donna Bedford from Tadcaster to Staynor Hall in Selby; Tim Jolly from Staynor to Braeburn in Scarborough; Bev Fletcher from Camblesforth to Brotherton & Byram.

And Dave Card will be head of school at Camblesforth Community Primary Academy, from being deputy head at Staynor.