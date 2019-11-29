New role is Magic for nursery worker

An “outstanding” children’s nursery has appointed a new manager.

Jo Henderson, who has worked at Birstwith-based independent prep school Belmont Grosvenor for the past seven years, has been appointed Manager of its Magic Tree Nursery.

Mum-of-two Jo has been promoted from her most recent role as Deputy Manager at the co-educational school’s nursery, which offers year-round care for children and babies from three months old.

Jo, 39, who brings more than two decades of experience working in childcare across the Harrogate district to her new role, is excited about her promotion.

“I am delighted to have been appointed Manager of Belmont Grosvenor’s Magic Tree Nursery and hope to use the experience I have gained during more than 20 years of working across a wide variety of childcare settings to enhance this already ‘outstanding’ setting,” she said.

“Having worked at Belmont Grosvenor for the past seven years, I know what a caring, nurturing and welcoming school and nursery we already provide for our children. I am excited to build on our success to date, and take Magic Tree Nursery forward to its next chapter.

“I am working alongside a team of staff who are committed to providing the very best in childcare for our children at Magic Tree Nursery, and committed to ensuring that every parent who walks through the door feels relaxed and happy in the knowledge that their child is in the best possible hands,” added Jo.

With an impressive set of qualifications to her name, including a BTEC National Diploma in Childhood Studies and a Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Children and Young People’s Services, Jo is currently studying for a Level 2 qualification in Behaviour that Challenges and has qualifications in Understanding Children and Young People’s Mental Health and Leadership and Management.

Working alongside Belmont Grosvenor School’s Headmistress Mrs Sophia Ashworth Jones, Jo has already been involved in a number of exciting new developments at Belmont Grosvenor, including the re-configuration of the school’s EYFS department and Magic Tree Nursery childcare rooms, and the extension of the under-twos outdoor play area.

“Moving rooms throughout the entire department has been beneficial to everyone. Our over-twos now have free flow onto the outside veranda, our babies in Magic Tree have their new outdoor space enabling them to spend as much time as possible outside and Pre Reception have a larger room for their directed learning,” she said.

Belmont Grosvenor School’s Headmistress Mrs Sophia Ashworth Jones said she was delighted to appoint Jo as Manager of Magic Tree Nursery.

“Jo is a very popular member of the BGS team, having worked at our Magic Tree Nursery for the past seven years. Her experience and qualifications are outstanding and I look forward to working with her to enhance our warm, welcoming and caring childcare setting in the future,” she said.

Belmont Grosvenor School and Magic Tree Nursery, based in Swarcliffe Hall, have both consistently been rated ‘outstanding’ and ‘excellent’ in Ofsted and ISI (Independent Schools Inspectorate) Inspections.