New play equipment unveiled at Wetherby

A Wetherby school had an early Christmas present with the grand unveiling of their new play facility.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Wetherby, Councillor Galan Moss and wife Sandra helped Headteacher Gavin Hirst and PTA Chairman Mrs Emma Boyes to officially open the new climbing net at Crossley Street Primary.

A school spokesman said: “This incredible new addition to the stunning outside space at Crossley Street has been generously funded by the PTA and supported by a charitable donation from the Mayor of Wetherby.

Head Boy, Oscar Hewitt and Head Girl, Becky Lurcuck, also helped to open the climbing net by taking part in a race to the top against Mr Hirst and Mr Mawer (Year 5 teacher), with both children beating the adults to the top.

“The idea of a climbing net was chosen by the School Council at Crossley Street Primary School, as they felt it would allow children of all ages and abilities to join in and have fun, whilst getting some important exercise,” added the spokesman.

“The children even had the final decision on the minor details, such as the colour of the safety surfacing and by the looks of things, it is already a huge success.”

