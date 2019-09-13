New app launches at Harrogate nursery

Busy Bees Harrogate Hornbeam Park has developed a brand-new learning programme that can be accessed at home, for free, in order to improve early years children’s outcomes.

The popular nursery, on Hookstone Road, has started Unleashing Potential (UP), a range of ‘learning-through-play’ activities available to parents at the touch of a button via an app.

Helen Burton, Nursery Manager at Busy Bees Harrogate Hornbeam Park, said: “Since we’ve been using UP, we’ve seen really encouraging results.

“We are always on hand to give daily feedback and any advice sought, but UP enables us to take our support to a different level.”

With clear onscreen guidance, parents can select off screen activities suitable for their child’s development which can be tailored to their individual interests, such as space, dinosaurs, transport or animals.

The app also explains how each activity will support their child’s development.