MP calls in to Ripon school

Member of Parliament for Skipton & Ripon, Julian Smith recently visited Outwood Primary Academy Greystone in the city.

He met with headteacher, Miss Kirkman and teaching assistant Mrs Went and answered students’ questions.

Mr Smith also spoke with the School Parliament and members of the mental health and well-being club.

He was aslo taken on a tour of the Academy by Mrs Went and a small group of pupils.

The MP said: “I was delighted to meet with the headteacher and students at Outwood Primary.

“It was great to visit the school again.”

And he had a message for the school, staff and children: “Well done to all for the amazing achievements over the past two years, and thank you for the warm welcome.”