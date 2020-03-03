Minister praises Barkston Ash school

Barkston Ash Catholic Primary is celebrating after receiving a coveted letter from Rt Hon Nick Gibb, Minister of State for School Standards.

In it, the Minister congratulated the school on outstanding test results in the 2019 SAT tests in which 100 per cent of their Key Stage 2 pupils reached or exceeded the standard in maths.

Headteacher Mr Power said: “It was a lovely surprise to receive such a letter through the post.

“Although we pride ourselves on much more than just academic results, it is wonderful that the hard work and dedication of our talented staff and pupils has been recognised.”

Barkston Ash school’s maths results put it in the top two per cent of Primary Schools in the country.

“We are very proud of all the children.”