Medical conference aids interview technique

Harrogate Grammar School recently hosted its fifth Medical Conference involving students and staff from schools around the region.

Students took part in a practice interview based on the multiple mini interview technique used in many medical schools with teachers drawn from across the Red Kite Alliance.

Deputy Head Student, Sam Ignatiou said: “The medical conference was invaluable in helping me to better prepare for my MMI interviews in the future.

“The range of skills that were tested by the quick-fire tasks given at the stations forced me to assess situations quickly and thoroughly, while the feedback gave me areas that I need to improve on. Overall the experience has given me the courage to face my interviews with confidence.”

“We discussed the importance of a doctor-patient trust as well as certain ethical issues and role-played difficult scenarios I may face in the future.”

Director of Sixth Form, Jonathan Powell, said: “The opportunity for students to come together from across the region to gain valuable interview experience was incredibly rewarding.”