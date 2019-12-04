Making a splash at new Ladies College pool

Staff, parents and governors couldn’t wait to jump into the newly re-developed swimming pool at Harrogate Ladies’ College when it was officially opened recently.

The £½million development was officially opened by Harriet Rae, Sports Prefect at Harrogate Ladies’ College with the help of Alex Jones and Isabel Riall, Sports Prefects at the associated Highfield Prep School.

As soon as the pool was officially opened staff, parents and governors including Principal, Sylvia Brett and Chair of Governors, Francine Holroyd; simply couldn’t wait to jump straight in and try out the new facility!

Once dried off, Sylvia Brett said: “The pool is fabulous! We decided to invest in the swimming pool as part of our wider Wellness Strategy.

“There are so many links between swimming and wellbeing, not simply in terms of the physical benefits, but also around emotional and mental wellbeing.

“A recent YouGov poll, for example, found that 1.4 million adults in the UK said that swimming has had a positive effect on their mental wellbeing.

“Together with our new Wellness Centre which opened last year, we’ve invested just short of £1million in facilities designed to support and enhance the wellbeing of our school community.

“I’m really proud that we are supporting our pupils and staff in this way.”

Former pupil, current parent and Chair of Governors, Francine Holroyd added: “I first swam in the pool at Harrogate Ladies’ College over 30 years ago – it was a very different experience then.

“It did, however, spark a love of swimming which has stayed with me and I hope the new development will inspire many more children in the future!”

Over 550 pupils aged between two and 18 years old have swimming lessons in the pool each week as part of their timetable at Harrogate Ladies’ College and Highfield Prep School.

In addition, around 1,000 children from the local community benefit each week from swimming lessons in the pool run by local swim schools.

The pool is also used by local sub-aqua and triathlon groups.

Photo 1: Making a Splash (from left to right) School Governor, John Skinner; Head of Highfield Prep School, James Savile; Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College, Sylvia Brett; Head of Sport, Nikki Priestley; current parent and Chair of the parents and friends association, Virginia Tracy; and Chair of Governors and former pupil, Francine Holroyd.

Photo 2: Harrogate Ladies’ College Sports Prefect, Harriet Rae (centre), cuts the ribbon to officially open the school’s new swimming pool development.

Photo 3: Pupils, staff, parents and governors of Harrogate Ladies’ College and Highfield Prep School enjoying the opening of the school’s new swimming pool development.

Photo 4: Water pistols at dawn for (left to right), pupils Isabel Riall, Alex Jones and Harriet Rae, along with Principal, Sylvia Brett and Head of Highfield Prep School, James Savile.