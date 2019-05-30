Ladies’ college choir performs in Veneto region

Harrogate Ladies’ College Chapel Choir pupils from Year 10 to Year 13 travelled to Italy for a week of performances across the Veneto region.

A spokesman for the college said singing at St Mark’s Basilica was the highlight of the tour and was an unforgettable experience for the choir who sang four unaccompanied pieces, two in Latin and two in English.

Kate Morgan, Director of Music at Harrogate Ladies’ College said: “The girls worked extremely hard to prepare for the tour and they should be incredibly proud of themselves. They sang with such confidence and the audiences’ appreciation was well deserved.

“Lifelong memories were created during the trip and we all have an incredible sense of achievement from our Italian adventure!”

Two concerts at the Church of St Philip Neri in Vicenza and St George’s Anglican Church in the centre of Venice also attracted large audiences who enjoyed a programme of short pieces including music by Pergolesi, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Victoria and Rutter.

Most of the repertoire was new and rehearsals for the trip began last October.

There was time for sightseeing in between performances including visits to the Bovolo spiral staircase and the islands of Murano and Burano.

Harrogate Ladies’ College Chapel Choir regularly performs outside of the school in the UK and around the world at community events.