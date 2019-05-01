It’s a knockout challenge fundraiser

A Harrogate school will be swapping footballs, cricket bats and hockey sticks for giant inflatables, water and foam, when it hosts a “knockout” community fundraising day on its playing fields.

This year’s Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity’s ’It’s a Knockout’, is being staged on Saturday, June 15, at Ashville College, and friends, families and work colleagues are being asked to enter teams for the fun-filled event, which this year is sponsored by Verity Frearson.

And, in addition to the obstacles for the participants to tackle – with the overall winning team having the glory of being crowned as It’s a Knockout Champions - there will be a host of other on-site activities to keep spectators amused and entertained throughout the day.

Last year’s challenge raised an impressive £5,000. Organisers are hoping this year’s event will prove even more successful with all proceeds going to Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

Teams ranging between six and ten people are now being sought to take part on the day with the only proviso being participants are aged 14 and over. There is a registration fee per team and individuals are asked to raise at least an additional £50 each in sponsorship.

David Fisher, Community and Events Fundraiser at Harrogate District Hospital NHS Trust, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Ashville College for ‘donating’ their playing fields for our It’s a Knockout team challenge.

“Last year’s event was an absolutely wonderful occasion, enjoyed by participants and spectators alike. In addition to raising plenty of smiles on the day, it’s hoped we can raise plenty of money too.”

Ashville College Headmaster Richard Marshall said: “We are delighted to be able to play host to this event for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

“This is an important local organisation that helps fund equipment for the town’s District Hospital, and I hope plenty of teams will sign up ahead of the day.

“As an integral part of the Harrogate community, we are always keen to give something back to the town. Hosting Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity’s It’s a Knockout challenge is one small way that we can achieve this.”

For more information on Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity’s It’s a Knockout challenge, please visit: www.hdft.nhs.uk/hhcc/get-involved/events, email: hhcc@hdft.nhs.uk or call David Fisher on 01423 555641.