Iron Man illustrator visit

Author and illustrator Chris Mould paid a visit to Rossett Acre Primary last week.

Year 3 children at Rossett Acre have always enjoyed studying the story of The Iron Man and so the whole of KS2 heard about how Chris became an illustrator as well as the inspiration and challenges faced when illustrating The Iron Man.

Meanwhile, during his talk, he also drew a huge version of The Iron Man before everyone’s very eyes, which was a treat to see such a talented artist in action.

Following this, the Year 3 children took part in an art workshop, working alongside Chris.

The children’s pictures of The Iron Man looked great under Mould’s expert tutelage and many children were also inspired to complete drawings at home.

“All the children thoroughly enjoyed the visit from Chris Mould and we feel very lucky to have met him,” said Miss Dodgson, the school’s English Leader.

“Since the publication of his version of The Iron Man in summer, Chris has been in great demand across the country as he has created such spectacular, awe-inspiring images for the book.”

Chris Mould also spent time talking to children at break and signing copies of The Iron Man.