Highfield Prep wins Tes award for its

Harrogate Ladies College Highfield Prep has won the Whole-school community initiative of the year in the prestigious Tes Independent School Awards.

Highfield is celebrating a record-breaking figure for charitable giving this year - students have raised over £21,700, while parents and the wider community have donated well over £70,000 to charities supported by the institution.

The school’s charitable activities include work in a deprived Ugandan rural community: helping to complete the building of a primary school, running teacher training activities, sponsoring children and much more.

James Savile, Head of Highfield Prep School said: “This is a huge community achievement. The work that students have done will transform lives in Uganda.”

The school was presented with its awards by comedian Ivo Graham at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane.

Ann Mroz, Editor of Tes magazine and Awards Chief Judge said: “Congratulations also to Highfield Prep School: this award is recognition of a remarkable level of fundraising by the whole school and the wider community.”

The Tes Magazine and website, formerly known as the Times Educational Supplement, is the most trusted source of education news and views in the UK. Tes runs these awards, alongside the Tes School Awards and the Tes FE Awards.