Harrogate Grammar named in top 20 for sport

Harrogate Grammar School has been ranked 20th of the UK’s top state schools for sport in a leading publication.

Each year School Sports Magazine follows the results of over 120 competitions in more than 20 different sports, to highlight the schools that have achieved the best results on the national stage.

To qualify for the top 100 list, schools have to reach the later stages of at least three or four national competitions.

Throughout the school year 2018-2019 Harrogate Grammar School’s teams took part in about 500 individual fixtures, with around 6,000 student representations in a wide range of sports.

Highlights include reaching 9 x National Finals in U14 Netball, Individual Cross-Country, Intermediate Girls’ Cross-Country, U13 Boys Team Table Tennis, U13 Boys Individual Table Tennis, 2 x British Swimming Championships, U17 Fell Running and U15 Fell Running. Competing in one North of England Final with U13 Boys Tennis and 20 x Regional Finals with Junior Boys’ Cross-Country, Junior Girls Cross-Country, Intermediate Girls’ Cross-Country, Intermediate Boys’ Cross-Country, U13 Girls ‘A’ Tennis, U13 Girls ‘B’ Tennis, U13 Boys ‘B’ Tennis, U15 Girls ‘B’ Tennis, U13 Boys Hockey, Intermediate Girls Athletics, Junior Girls Athletics, Intermediate Girls Athletics, U14 Netball, U16 Netball, Individual and Intermediate Girls’ Cross-Country, U13 Boys Team Table Tennis, U13 Boys Individual Table Tennis and U13 Boys Tennis.

Chris McDonald, Faculty Leader of PE & Sport, commented: “This remarkable level of achievement is due to the support and dedication from so many people in ‘HGS Sport’ including our amazing students, parents, local coaches and clubs and a highly committed Harrogate Grammar School staff.

Neil Renton, Headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School, added: “We are very proud of all the enrichment opportunities that take place in sport at Harrogate Grammar School and we encourage students to take part regardless of ability or experience.

“We recognise that sport helps students to improve confidence and develops many vital skills.

“This accolade is a real credit to our students and the exceptional support of both staff and parents at Harrogate Grammar School.”