Handwash challenge to local schools

Digital health provider Medicspot has launched a competition to promote hand hygiene at home, challenging primary school pupils across Wetherby to showcase handwashing by putting their creative skills to the test.

Medicspot extended their handwashing competition to all pupils aged 5–11 from primary schools throughout the local area, including Scholes Primary.

Wetherby children are encouraged to complete the challenge while at home by making a poster, filming a video, recording a song, doing a science experiment or writing a poem, to name a few.

For details on how to enter before the June dealine: https://www.medicspot.co.uk/handwash

In their entry, pupils in the local area are challenged to get creative and include some key points about proper handwashing, including washing hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently throughout the day.

The winning entry will win £500 for their primary school to spend on supplies, and 10 runner-ups will be selected to win £100 for their primary school. This money can go towards school supplies including books, software and art supplies.

The competition is being run by Medicspot, a digital health company working to protect NHS workers from exposure to COVID-19 with contact-free examination.

Dr Johnson D’souza, Medical Director at Medicspot, said: “It’s never been more important to practise proper handwashing. We designed this challenge for children to complete at home to help promote frequent hand washing and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

“We’re excited to see the creativity from primary school pupils in Wetherby and hope it inspires households throughout the local area to practise handwashing regularly”, said Dr D’souza.