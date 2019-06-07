Funding boost for forest school

Funding to plant 400 trees has been secured by Nun Monkton Foundation Primary.

The Woodland Trust grant will see the trees put in place this autumn as the forest school plans are boosted.

“We encourage children to learn through exploration, investigation and challenges,” said Headteacher Nick Oswald.

“We do this in our beautiful, enchanted forest school.

“The children take ownership over the forest and develop it in order to enrich their learning. We use imagination and play to develop socially, emotionally, physically and academically, as well as developing the safe use of tools, fire and equipment.”

Located in nearby woodland, the Forest School provides the children with their own space to explore and helps develop the physical and emotional wellbeing that come from being in the great outdoors.

Features include shelters, base camp, a fire circle, a rope and balance area and a tyre swing and seesaw, all of which the children have created and built themselves.

This summer term a new, and already popular, Baby and Toddler Group has been set up on Mondays, 1.30–3pm and is open to families from all surrounding villages.