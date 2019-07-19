Former Highfield pupil praises school

Highfield Prep School welcomed former pupil, Charlotte Gardiner as the community came together to celebrate the pupils’ successes during the academic year at its annual Speech Day.

Performing Arts teacher, Charlotte was one of the first pupils to attend Highfield Prep School when it first opened 20 years ago.

Charlotte drew on her experience of Highfield and how being encouraged to be herself gave her confidence. Examples of which included learning how to face challenges head on and how she conquered her fear of diving into the deep end of the swimming pool.

Charlotte said: “It was a real honour to be invited to Highfield Prep School and hand out the prizes at Speech Day.

“The school has developed so much during the past 20 years and it has a real buzz about it.

“The children should be very proud of the progress and achievements they have made this year. I hope they continue to grasp opportunities that are relevant to their interests and also try new things like I did.”

James Savile, Head of Highfield Prep School said: “We were delighted that Charlotte was able to speak to the children, their families and invited guests on Speech Day.

“Charlotte’s experience of being a pupil 20 years ago at Highfield is not dissimilar to our pupils today as the values and ethos of the school are the same now as when it first opened.

“This is testament to the hard work and commitment of the teaching staff and support given by parents, which together help make Highfield a wonderful school community.”

Pictured: Head Girl, Connie Tasker, Head of Highfield, James Savile, Charlotte Gardiner, and Head Boy Nico Granilo.