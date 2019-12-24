The English Schools Fell Running Championships were recently held at Giggleswick on a tough course with five athletes from Harrogate Grammar School competing.

Student’s Caleb Ayelsbury and Jessica Tang represented the school in the year 7 race.

Amelie Ayelesbury ran in the year 8/9 event with sisters Lexi and Eve Whitaker racing each other in the year 10/11 race.

Eve retained her English Schools fell running crown adding this to her English fell running and Yorkshire Fell running championship titles for 2019.

Lexi has had a fantastic season achieving 3rd U17 Girl and first English athlete at the Junior Home International held in Wales in September. This was her first England vest and she was also first English female home in the U19 age group, helping the team to a Silver medal.

She also won the U17 Girls English and Yorkshire Fell Running Championships in 2019.

She was also 25th in her first year in the Youth Category of the Inter regionals Triathlon Championships held in September at Mallory Park. Her final ranking after a full year of racing is 35th in the UK.

Eve has also had a highly successful season achieving 4th Tristar Girl at the Inter regionals Triathlon Championships held in September at Mallory Park, rounding off a superb year of racing at national events.