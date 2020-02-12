England squad place for Tad Grammar student

A Tadcaster Grammar Sixth Form student is among three teenagers from York Volleyball Club who have been selected for England squads.

Sixteen-year-old Will Miller and teammate Ollie Quick are on their second year as part of the England talent pathway and have been joined in the national set-up by Luke Smith, aged 14.

Players in the England system attend two-day camps every month at the National Volleyball Centre in Kettering and are required to train at least three times per week.

Miller, who is studying A Levels at Tadcaster Grammar, and Quick have moved up to the under-19s junior men from England cadets.

Miller has been playing since he was eight, but started training seriously only three years ago.

He currently plays for York Kings in the Yorkshire League and York in National Volleyball League (NVL) Division Two North.

He has also played for Yorkshire and represented England under-17s at last year’s NEVZA tournament in Denmark.

Quick, 16, who attends Manor CE Academy in York, joined York VC in September 2016 and represented England in last year’s Home Nations Beach Volleyball Competition, finishing fourth.

He is also an integral member of the Yorkshire Junior squad, a regular in the York NVL men’s first team and now trains weekly with the Sheffield Hallam University Super League squad.

Millthorpe School pupil Smith, of York, has been playing volleyball competitively for a year with Yorkshire League team York Lions.

He was one of the new players selected for the England under-17s cadets squad after an open trial at Kettering in December.

All three boys are looking for sponsors to help with the cost of kit as well as travel to England camps and matches.

Email yorkvolleyball.membership@gmail.com.

York Volleyball Club was founded in 1974 and named Volleyball England club of the year in 2017/18.