Ebor Academy Trust issues advice

Ebor Academy Trust, which runs schools in the Tadcaster area, has been drawing up contingency plans in the event that the government imposes school closures.

It says it will prioritise pupils in Year 5 and 6 at primary phase and Year 10 and 11 at secondary.

Chromebooks, a special kind of laptop ­that pupils use at school, will be provided on free loan so that each child can continue to receive their education at home.

“We are prioritising these children as they have SATs or GCSEs looming and we want to minimise any disruption any enforced school closure will bring,” said Gail Brown, Ebor’s chief executive, pictured. “We will use technology to bridge the gap as far as possible. Alternative arrangements will be made for children who do not have internet access at home.”

Ebor runs 24 schools in total across York, Selby, the East Riding and The Humber and on the Yorkshire Coast.