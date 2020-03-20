Double sporting success for Ashville pupils

Pupils from Ashville Prep School have reaped the rewards of hard work and commitment at two regional HMC (Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference) sports competitions.

At the HMC Junior School Cross Country Championships, hosted by Barlborough Hall School, Chesterfield, the U10s girls’ race saw Phoebe Lavery finishing fifth, Molly Jones seventh, Alaina Otto 15th, Emily Marshall 17th, and Emily Cockroft 20th.

With four runners “in the points”, Ashville finished with a team total of 44 points to claim the title from Barnard Castle. This followed last year’s victory for the girls in the U9 age group; an excellent back-to-back performance.

Other notable performances from Ashville pupils were as follows: Eliza Newton, 8th in the U9 Girls; Harry Ineson, 16th in the U11 Boys; Sienna Raphael, 18th in the U11 Girls; and Luke Colman, 20th in the U9 Boys.

At the HMC swimming championships - which was organised by Ashville and hosted at the John Charles Aquatic Centre, Leeds, the highlight of the day was Tabitha Brown’s gold medal in the U9s girls’ Front Crawl.

Harry Riley finished second in the U9s Boys’ Breaststroke, whilst the Boys and Girls Freestyle relay teams were second. The girls U9 team finished second overall. Amelia Wright finished second in the U10s Front Crawl and the Girls team finished third overall.

Duncan Archer, Ashville head of Sports Development and Swimming, said: “These two competitions against schools from across the north of England saw Ashville Prep School pupils excel themselves.

“The results were a testament to the hard work they have put in during lessons and training sessions.

“Our focus now turns to the HMC Netball and Boys Hockey tournaments which will take place later this term.”

He added: “I’d like to thank all the staff at the Aquatic Centre for their assistance in hosting this prestigious event, and to our Y12 BTEC student’s for timekeeping and marshalling throughout the Gala.”

For more information about Ashville visit www.ashville.co.uk or call 01423 566358.