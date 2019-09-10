Delight at new art classrooms

Students at Rossett School have returned from their summer break to find two brand new purpose-built art classrooms.

Thanks to grant funding of around £300,000 from North Yorkshire County Council, the Harrogate school has created the new space to bring the Art, Design and Technology faculty together.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “We are delighted to open our new classrooms and expand on our already impressive art provision, which led to 75 per cent of A Level students achieving an A* in the subject this year.

“The new classrooms are part of a continuing programme of investment at Rossett, which has totalled more than £5 million in the last five years.”

Artwork by Rossett A Level student Eve Pepper recently won Best in Show at the Red Kite Alliance Summer Design Exhibition, at Harewood House in the summer.