Dancing way to good mental health

Pupils from Cundall Manor school have been encouraged to get active in order to improve their mental health this Children’s Mental Health Week.

The school, near Ripon, has encouraged its pupils to ‘dance it off’ as part of a nationwide initiative to raise awareness surrounding mental health in young people.

The activities were organised by the school’s dedicated Wellbeing Support Teacher and Counsellor, Diane Riddell. Among the events, pupils had the opportunity to dance during their break and reflect through a series of mindfulness sessions.

Mrs Riddell said: “The purpose of the sessions was to encourage pupils to access the mental benefits of being physically active. Dance is a fun way to lift your mood and improve your self-esteem.”

The school’s Wellbeing Support Teacher and Counsellor led fun dances including routines from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Mindfulness sessions were well attended across the school week. Mrs Riddell highlighted the power of mindfulness for children.

Some of the benefits include: lowering anxiety and stress, increasing positive mood, encourage better decision making and improving social skills and communication.

Deputy Head, Stuart Bayne, said: “The sessions were a wonderful way to engage our pupils with the important message relating to better mental health and the small steps everyone can take to ensure they look after themselves.”

He added: “National events like Children’s Mental Health Week give us a great opportunity to build sessions into the curriculum but also raise awareness of wider issues affecting young people up and down the country.”