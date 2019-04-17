Cultivating a cracking green idea for school

Yorkshire nursery Johnsons of Whixley has recycled hundreds of plant pots – by donating them to a local primary school for a fundraising Easter competition.

Johnsons delivered 200 two-litre pots to Tockwith Primary, where children decorated them with a variety of designs, from Easter chicks to Harry Potter.

The pots were then judged and prizes awarded before the pots were sold at the Easter fair to raise money for the PTFA.

The ‘cracking’ idea came from a group of girls in Year 5, Chloe, Georgia, Mia and Orlaith.

Justin Reeves Headteacher at Tockwith School, said: “Thank you so much Johnsons of Whixley for donating 200 plant pots for our Easter plant pot decoration competition.

“Not only did this help raise more money for the school, it helped the creative juices flow in Tockwith with some children creating some awesome designs. Thanks again for supporting a local school.“

Eleanor Richardson, marketing and sales co-ordinator at Johnsons, said: “We love helping out local schools and charities where we can, especially when there’s a chance to encourage the next generation of gardeners into the great outdoors to learn new skills.

“The plastic crisis has been one of the most high-profile items in the news throughout the past year, with figures showing that more than 90 per cent – or 6,300 million tonnes – of plastic waste has never been recycled.

“As a company, we take our environmental responsibilities very seriously so we jumped at the chance to put 200 of our old plant pots to good use. It’s especially lovely to be able to encourage children to recycle while they’re having fun.”

Johnsons of Whixley Ltd is a family-run plant nursery business based in Whixley, first established in 1921.