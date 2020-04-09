Coronavirus reboot for song

One of the most popular anthems ever to feature in a Hollywood musical has been given a Coronavirus reboot by an Ashville College sixth former.

Year 12 pupil Niamh Boyle, who has performed The Greatest Showman’s This is Me in public on numerous occasions, has now re-written the lyrics following her experiences over the last three weeks, calling her song A Message to Corona.

The song now includes references to thanking the NHS, staying in, washing hands, home schooling and missing her independent school classmates.

Two years ago, Niamh, from Harrogate, performed the song at a fundraising concert she organised and staged at the town’s St Wilfrid’s Church, which raised more than £12,000 for national cancer charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

The same year, she played a lead in the school play - The Greatest Matilda Mashup – which featured songs from both The Greatest Showman and Matilda, where This is Me featured prominently.

The 17-year-old, who is studying music at A-Level, said: “Over the last few weeks, everyone’s lives have changed beyond recognition because of coronavirus.

“Home schooling is putting added pressure on pupils and parents alike, and not being able to see friends and family is a very hard ask.

“This is Me is one of the most uplifting and inspiring songs of recent times.

“It’s a song I love listening to and it’s one I absolutely love singing.

“I’ve written new lyrics to reflect the times we are now living in, and I believe A Message to Corona will resonate with many people.

“It reinforces the key messages of ‘stay at home’ and ‘wash your hands’, and it pays tribute to NHS staff.

“It also has hope, as it says by abiding by this advice, which includes not seeing friends, we will ultimately beat coronavirus.”

A video of Niamh performing her version of A Message to Corona can be found at https://www.ashville.co.uk/niamh-boyle-message-to-corona/10021630.html