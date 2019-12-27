Concert put student talents in spotlight

Harrogate Grammar School recently hosted Not The BTEC Gig in The Forum.

Professionally sound engineered by Dan Mizen, lit by Harrogate Grammar School’s own tech team, and using the new staging made for a fantastic setting for the gig. Year 12 and 13 students organised a varied programme of music, showcasing their diverse performance skills.

The BTEC Music course is designed to support students to become practical session musicians progressing further to study performance and eventually, into the music industry itself.

Across the two-year course students will organise and perform in a variety of different gigs and situations, honing their ensemble skills and understanding what it takes to produce an outstanding concert.

They also invite guest appearances from students studying A Level Music, a number of whom study both courses, and BTEC lead teacher, Mr Kemp.

The next BTEC-led event will be on Thursday January 23 in the Forum, 7pm: Battle of the Bands.

There will be a number of bands from across the year groups competing for the top spot.

A school spokesman said: “This year there will also be a performance from Harrogate Grammar School’s staff band, so definitely worth a watch.”