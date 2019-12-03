Candidates face questions

Elmet and Rothwell candidates went head-to-head at Elliott Hudson College Boston Spa in the run up to the Election.

Hosted by Student Council member Nadia Schottler, the candidates were grilled for 90 minutes on over 30 questions raging from the NHS, leadership to HS2.

“The candidates were on a tight leash and given no more than a minute per response,” said a college spokesman.

“The outcome was snappy and at times feisty but all of the candidates managed to champion their various policies.”

At the end of the debate David Nagle praised the students for the “quality of their questions”.

Alec Shelbrooke, returning for a third hustings, said: “I was again impressed by the knowledge of the students.”

Penny Stables remarked that: “The atmosphere was great, with anticipation and respect.”

Stewart Golten said: “In a time of increasing animosity in politics it is great to see such passion and dedication from these students.”

During the hustings, incumbent Alec Shelbrooke backed Boris Johnson to deliver more nurses, hospitals and police officers and faced down questioning from the panel and the audience that the official manifesto promises were misleading.

David Nagle of Labour was keen to emphasise the importance of increased funding for public services and a £10 minimum wage but was less clear on the National Education Service.

The school spokesman added: “In a rare moment of solidarity between the pair, they were both clear in their condemnation of any for of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in any form and at any level.”

Stewart Golten of the Lib Dems pushed a number of causes including the environment, reforms of the electoral system and the House of Lords and scrapping HS2.

Penny Stables of the Green Party articulated the difference the Green New Deal would make and was passionate about lowering the voting age and also spending the £80 billion set aside for HS2 on modernising existing infrastructure.