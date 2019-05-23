Busy Bees buzzing after Ofsted

Staff and pupils at Harrogate’s Busy Bees nursery are celebrating after receiving a glowing report following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The Hornbeam-based nursery was inspected by Ofsted in April and have been rated Good.

The Ofsted inspector was happy that all the children’s needs were being fully met and their wellbeing looked after, with all individual areas rated as Good, including meeting the needs of the range of children who attend, contributing to the well-being of the children, and the effectiveness of the leadership and management.

Ofsted praised the nurseries partnership with parents, noting that: “Partnerships with parents is now a key strength.

“They are provided with a wide range of information and ideas to help to promote children’s learning at home.

“Parents say they are kept up to date with their children’s progress and report positive relationships with staff and management.”

The staff team at the nursery were also praised for being “extremely passionate.”

Ofsted added: “The manager and staff team are extremely passionate about providing the best possible care and learning experiences for all children.

“They have worked extremely hard to raise the quality of the nursery since the last inspection.”

Child development was given a special mention as Ofsted recognised that: “Staff give children plenty of praise and encouragement, supporting their self-confidence well.

“This lays a firm foundation for their future learning and their ability to make the right choices.”

Continuing their praise, Ofsted said: “Staff demonstrate a good awareness of safeguarding and wider child protection issues.

“They are secure in their knowledge of how to identify and report concerns, to protect children from harm.”

The previous Ofsted report, following inspection in May last year, had rated the nursery as requiring improvement.

Helen Burton, Nursery Manager, said: “The team and I could not be happier to be recognised for the dedication and hard work that has been put into developing the nursery over the last 12 months.

“And we can not wait to showcase this and to continue to promote the nursery to our existing parents and new families and visitors.”

