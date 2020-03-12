Building on pupils’ reading skills

Bellway Yorkshire marked World Book Day by paying a visit to Pannal Primary School where their gift of 20 Book Trust recommended reads went down a treat with everyone from Gangsta’ Granny to the Tin Man.

Kath, the sales advisor at Bellway’s nearby Jubilee Park development in Pannal, said: “World Book Day is one of the big events in every primary school pupil’s year, and it’s amazing to see just how much love so many children have for their favourite books and their favourite characters in them.”

“The costumes I saw today were absolutely wonderful, but even more impressive was just how much the children knew about the characters they were dressed-up as. It definitely goes to show that reading is still massively popular.”

Headteacher, Jane Turner, said: “While the children all have their favourites, we love to expand what they read.”