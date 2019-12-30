Brackenfield school stars in Nativity competition

A Harrogate primary school is celebrating after being named as a semi-finalist in Virgin Media’s Christmas Stars competition – a search to find the UK’s best primary school Christmas play.

Brackenfield School has won £100 after reaching the final stage of the competition and was one of only 24 UK primary schools in the running to have their festive production filmed and shared with four million Virgin TV customers this Christmas.

In addition, the school will receive two ukuleles thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit West End show, School of Rock the Musical – which partnered with Virgin Media on the competition.

It’s the second time the school has made it through to the final of the competition after it was also named as a semi-finalist in 2018’s Christmas Stars competition.

Although the school did not win the overall prize, they impressed a panel of judges with their entry for their play called “A Royal Christmas”.

The production tells the story of The Queen and Prince Philip’s Christmas, including a trip to Selfridges to get presents for their great grandchildren, being entertained by carol singers at Sandringham, dressing the tree with Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Royals are also treated to a pantomime and get to watch the Brackenfield School Nativity before bed. It ends with the Queen’s Speech.

A panel of judges included praised the school for its creative and imaginative Christmas play.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, commented: “Well done to Brackenfield School for being a semi-finalist in Virgin Media’s Christmas Stars competition 2019.

“Everyone at the school should be proud of their fantastic festive entry and we’re delighted they’ve won a prize.”

Emilie Moon from The Brackenfield School said: “We were absolutely delighted to be a semi-finalist for the second year running.

“We pride ourselves for being a school where every child gets the opportunity to have ‘stage time’ and we write our nativities around the personalities and the talents of the children we have that particular year.”