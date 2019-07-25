Bangers and Thrash win

A primary school band from Cundall Manor School are set to grace the stage at Flamingo Land’s Party in the Park, after winning the public vote in a recent Battle of the Bands competition.

Bangers and Thrash, a band of six nine-year-olds, have swapped their ABC’s for their AC/DC and claimed the top prize in Minster FM’s latest competition.

The band were the only primary school band in the finals competing against some of the brightest young musical talent in the region.

The boys, Gus Fenby, Oliver Lee, Joshua Reece, Zach Old, Tommy Marston and James Craig have been practising as a band for a year after being inspired by their favourite rock band AC/DC.

After claiming 27 per cent of the public vote, the boys will get to perform at their biggest ever gig to date as part of a series of concerts at Flamingo Land this summer.

The group will also get tickets for 56 of their friends to join them at the Party in the Park and will travel in style on a specially sponsored coach for the band and their friends.

As the winning band, they will be on Minster FM.

Sarah Reece is Cundall Manor School’s Director of Music. She said: “We were delighted that our boys made the final of the competition. They love playing as a band and to win the competition is amazing.”

Adding: “The boys were as surprised as we were to hear they had won. They can’t wait to get on stage and have some fun and it will be made so much better by having all their friends at Flamingo Land to support them.”

Headmistress at the North Yorkshire school, Amanda Kirby, said: “A huge well done to the boys for winning this competition and thank you to everyone who voted. This is an experience that we know the boys will never forget.”

Minster FM’s Breakfast host, Laura Castle, added: “We’re really happy to have been working with Flamingo Land on this fantastic competition! Gordon Gibb and the team at Flamingo Land are very keen to find every opportunity to encourage and assist young people access the arts and music.

“Every act that got involved with Battle of the Bands has been great and we can’t wait to see Bangers and Thrash rocking out in August!”