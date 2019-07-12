Ashville appoints new bursar

Harrogate’s Ashville College has appointed a new Bursar to join its Senior Management Team, who joins from one of the world’s best-known accountancy firms.

Helen Aindow - currently Chief of Staff (Assistant Director) at Deloitte - will take up the position at the leading independent school in early July.

A Chartered Account and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Miss Aindow has worked for Deloitte since September 2011, where she started her accountancy career auditing companies ranging from owner managed enterprises to FTSE250 listed.

Jamie Search, Ashville College’s Chair of Governors, said: “Helen brings with her a wealth of experience. This ranges from leading financial teams both internal and external.”

Helen Aindow said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Ashville. This is a fantastic opportunity to broaden my horizons outside the world of professional services. Ashville will offer me new challenges, where I can make full use of my skills.”

Richard Marshall, Ashville’s Headmaster who took up the post in September 2017 – a move which saw him become the College’s tenth Headmaster, said: “I am very much looking forward to Helen joining the senior team.

“Her skills and experience speak for themselves. We are lucky to have attracted such a strong candidate.

“In addition to her Bursarial role, I have no doubt that Helen will be an aspirational role model for our pupils, in particular our girls, and she is keen to assist in creating opportunities for our pupils to learn valuable life skills with regards to finance.”

Helen, a regular theatre goer, graduated from Birmingham University with a BA Hons in History. She has a keen interest in the arts and is currently taking a creative writing course in her spare time.