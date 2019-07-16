Academy on course with new rowing scheme

RowUK is teaming up with the Boston Spa Academy to launch a ground-breaking new programme.

As part of this exciting new initiative, they are offering a free two-day masterclass on July 23 and 24, open to all 16-year-olds who are looking to de-stress after their exams.

In 2006, Leeds was the only major UK city without a rowing club. Now, with over 600 members across four thriving clubs, Leeds is a rowing boom city.

The newest of these clubs is The Gorse Boat Club. With Boston Spa Academy now part of The GORSE Academies Trust, the school is receiving significant investment, including its own professionally-run rowing programme this September.

Organisers say places are limited, book at: abi.finch@tgat.org.uk or phone 0113 253 1600.

RowUK Director, Ben Cox learnt to row while a student at Leeds University and is determined to make the scheme succeed.

Since graduating in 2002, he has made a career building successful programmes in London. Having learnt to row in Yorkshire, he is especially enthusiastic that what is being created at GORSE is something special.

“With the growth of multi-academy trusts, state schools can offer opportunities for their students in a sport which has, until now, been the preserve of the independent education sector.

“Rowing is not a cheap sport. However, GORSE has been able to pool the resource of all academies across its Trust. This allows it to have a very big programme which, before long, schools with existing rowing programmes will find it tough to beat.”

With a team of fulltime coaches, sport-specific strength and conditioning facilities, and a state-of-the-art new boathouse, GORSE have made a long-term commitment to ensuring their students have everything they need to reach their goal: to be the most successful junior rowing programme in the country.

Cox is on a mission to build the sport in Leeds and make it accessible for all young people. He says that Boston Spa Academy now has everything it needs to lead the way in the north of the city.

“Being a GORSE academy, the academic support for students at Boston Spa will be nothing short of outstanding. GORSE is in pursuit of excellence in sport to match that expected in the classroom.

“However, the hard work will begin in September, for now it’s just about making the most of the summer.”

GORSE is part of the RowLeeds partnership, a group of organisations collaborating across Leeds and co-ordinated by RowUK.