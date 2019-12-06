Pub opens after £300,000 refit

A Collingham pub has recently re-opened after undergoing a major £300,000 refit.

Renamed Crowell’s Bar and Kitchen in honour of Oliver Cromwell’s stay during the Battle of Marston Moor in 1644, the reopening follows a significant transformation to bring the well-known and historic site back to its former glory.

The extensive refurbishment received £240,000 investment from Ei Publican Partnerships, the leased and tenanted division of the UK’s largest pub company Ei Group. This forms part of a capital investment programme of c£80m per year, that the Group continues to make into its pub estate for the benefit of communities across the country.

Publican Lloyd Gough said: “Having worked in the pub and hospitality industry since I was 18, my family and I are hugely excited to have the opportunity to make this much-loved pub our home and reposition it as the beating heart of the community once again.

“Ei Publican Partnerships has been extremely supportive throughout this process and working in partnership with the business for many years, I am looking forward to seeing what the future brings.”

The revitalised site has undergone major interior and exterior renovations, including a new handmade bar, furniture, and the addition of a log burning fireplace, creating a warm and cosy atmosphere. Exterior renovations include a new patio and bar area holding a capacity of 200 guests, featuring comfortable seating and a fire pit, offering guests the option of alfresco dining. Next spring, the pub will introduce a children’s play area in the garden.

The food and drink menus have also been revamped, now offering a range of premium beers and spirits. All dishes on the new menu are handmade and locally sourced, including traditional British pub classics with a Collingham twist, and a festive menu is also available throughout the Christmas season.

Ei Publican Partnerships Regional Manager, Matthew Bradley added: “When the pub became available, there was no better man for the job.

Since the refurbishment, I have received countless letters from customers old and new, exclaiming their joy as this once tired pub is back to being their favourite local. The Gough family have dedicated themselves to making this pub a success for the community and demonstrate how passion, drive and expertise is the perfect recipe for making any pub thrive."