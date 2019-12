Boston Spa based gym 5 Star Fitness has announced that it is expanding into Wetherby in 2020.

Run by former Rugby League player Jamie Field and ex professional sportsman Kenny Milne, the business will open at the old Sunny Gym on Crossley Street.

A spokesman said: “5 Star Fitness are completely refurbishing the old Sunny Gym on Crossley Street, ready to open the doors early next year - date to be confirmed but likely to be March 2.”